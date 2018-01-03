Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 3, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the full episode above).​

96-year-old woman dies after wandering away from Roseville home in freezing temps

A 96-year-old woman died Tuesday after she wandered away from her home in the freezing temperatures, Roseville police said.

Residents deal with no heat at Detroit apartments

Residents at multiple apartments in Detroit have been forced to deal with freezing temperatures with no heat.

Body found inside burned car in driveway of home on Detroit's east side

Detroit police are investigating after a body was found inside of a burned car in the driveway of a home near Elmdale and East Outer Drive on the city's east side.

Flint officials provide update to water crisis

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver held a news conference Wednesday to provide an update on the city's water crisis recovery effort.

Siblings seek justice 8 years after sister, caregiver killed in Detroit

The siblings of a woman who was killed 8 years ago are still searching for answers.

Good Health: Dry eyes

Dr. Frank McGeorge has tips for how to battle dry eyes.

