Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 3, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Detroit sues McDonald's for allegedly lying about Project Green Light

The city is suing the owner of several Metro Detroit McDonald's for reportedly lying about participating in Project Green Light.

Missing Detroit mother's remains found

After nearly two years since she went missing, the body of Nicole Smith has been discovered.

Russia formally charges Michigan man with espionage

A lawyer for Paul Whelan, an American citizen charged in Russia with espionage, said Thursday he filed an appeal in court against Whelan's detention because he believes the arrest was unfounded.

Woman dies in west Michigan jail cell while being held on minor charges

A 34-year-old woman died just days after she was booked into the Montcalm County Jail in west Michigan.

Russia formally charges Michigan man with espionage

A lawyer for Paul Whelan, an American citizen charged in Russia with espionage, said Thursday he filed an appeal in court against Whelan's detention because he believes the arrest was unfounded.

Woman dies in west Michigan jail cell while being held on minor charges

A 34-year-old woman died just days after she was booked into the Montcalm County Jail in west Michigan.

Dry cleaner

For weeks customers have been going to the fresh and clean dry cleaner in Beverly Hills to pick up their laundry only to see the closed sign out and the door locked.

Cantrell flower shop

The old site of the funeral home is being transformed into a detox and rehabilitation facility.

Gov. Whitmer

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is hitting the ground running in her first full day in office.

New year

Already feeling overwhelmed by your New Year's resolutions?

Metro Detroit weather forecast: A chance of (meteor) showers tonight!

Clearing skies this afternoon were a welcome sign -- not only for the sunshine it brought, but also because those clear skies tonight will give us a shot at seeing the annual Quandrantid Meteor Shower!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.