Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 4, 2018

Romaine lettuce possible source for multi-state E.coli outbreak, including 1 Michigan case
Consumer Reports has issued a warning about eating romaine lettuce after an E. coli outbreak.
Family: Oakland University student hit deputy on her way to school
The family of a driver who struck an Oakland County Sheriff's deputy Thursday morning in Rochester Hills said the woman was on her way to school when the accident happened.
Shelby Township police: Woman found dead after walking away from home
Shelby Township police said a woman who walked away from her home Wednesday night has been found dead.
Sections of I-696 in Oakland County to undergo construction this year, MDOT announces
Interstate I-696 will undergo repairs in Oakland County during this upcoming 2018 construction season.
Detroit police on 2017 crime stats: Homicides at lowest level in 50 years
The Detroit Police Department held a news conference Thursday morning to discuss the city’s crime statistics for 2017.
