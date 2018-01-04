Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 4, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the full episode above).​

Romaine lettuce possible source for multi-state E.coli outbreak, including 1 Michigan case

Consumer Reports has issued a warning about eating romaine lettuce after an E. coli outbreak.

Family: Oakland University student hit deputy on her way to school

The family of a driver who struck an Oakland County Sheriff's deputy Thursday morning in Rochester Hills said the woman was on her way to school when the accident happened.

Shelby Township police: Woman found dead after walking away from home

Shelby Township police said a woman who walked away from her home Wednesday night has been found dead.

Sections of I-696 in Oakland County to undergo construction this year, MDOT announces

Interstate I-696 will undergo repairs in Oakland County during this upcoming 2018 construction season.

Detroit police on 2017 crime stats: Homicides at lowest level in 50 years

The Detroit Police Department held a news conference Thursday morning to discuss the city’s crime statistics for 2017.

