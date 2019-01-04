Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 4, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:

Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib stands by explicit comments about Trump

Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib stated very clearly what her plans are when it comes to President Donald Trump and she's not backing down.

Michigan AG Nessel asks Wayne County Prosecutor Worthy to take over Flint water cases

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is asking Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy to take over criminal cases connected to the Flint water crisis.

Novi man arrested in Russia had passports from four different countries

Paul Whelan, the Novi man charged with espionage in Russia, may have a little extra help in his bid to get out of jail.

Detroit man, father of 5 gunned down in liquor store parking lot

A 36-year-old man was shot and killed after an altercation in the parking lot of a Detroit liquor store Thursday night.

A lawyer for Paul Whelan, an American citizen charged in Russia with espionage, said Thursday he filed an appeal in court against Whelan's detention because he believes the arrest was unfounded.

Woman dies in west Michigan jail cell while being held on minor charges

A 34-year-old woman died just days after she was booked into the Montcalm County Jail in west Michigan.

Russia formally charges Michigan man with espionage

A lawyer for Paul Whelan, an American citizen charged in Russia with espionage, said Thursday he filed an appeal in court against Whelan's detention because he believes the arrest was unfounded.

Woman dies in west Michigan jail cell while being held on minor charges

A 34-year-old woman died just days after she was booked into the Montcalm County Jail in west Michigan.

Ford recalls more than 953K vehicles to replace air bag inflators

Ford is recalling more than 953,000 vehicles worldwide to replace Takata passenger air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.