Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 5, 2018

Extreme cold continues to grip Michigan

Temperatures remain dangerously cold in Metro Detroit, but a bit of relief is coming.

Woman found strangled at mobile home in Novi; husband taken to hospital in police custody

A woman was found strangled in a mobile home in Novi on Friday morning and her husband was taken into custody.

Squatters shot at home on Detroit's east side

Two people believed to be squatting at a home on Detroit's east side were shot Friday morning.

City council considering Project Greenlight mandate

The Detroit City Council is considering mandating Project Greenlight for all businesses that stay open late.

Help Me Hank: Cold weather car tips

Hank has tips for maintaining your car when the temperatures drop.

