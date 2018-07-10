Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- July 10, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the episode above).​

2 killed in crash on Berg Road in Southfield; alcohol suspected

A vehicle crashed into a tree Tuesday morning along Berg Road in Southfield, killing two passengers inside the vehicle.

Longtime Detroit Lions radio voice Jim Brandstatter says he's been fired

Jim Brandstatter, a longtime fixture of sports radio commentary for the Detroit Lions, says he's been terminated.

3 children, 3 adults escape from house fire in Highland Park

A home in Highland Park caught fire Tuesday morning, and three children and three adults managed to escape the burning house.

Homicide investigation underway at gas station in Ypsilanti

A homicide investigation is underway in Ypsilanti at a Citgo gas station at Huron and Spring streets.

Michigan AG warns of new text messaging scams called 'smishing'

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette sent a new consumer alert Tuesday morning that involves scammers targeting consumer's text messages.

Good Health: The impact of siblings

Siblings help shape a person and have an impact on their life.

