Local 4 News at 5 -- July 11, 2018

Staff members at Livonia COPE facility accused of abusing 3 mental health patients

Six members of the staff at a Livonia psychiatric treatment facility face serious charges for the alleged abuse of three men in their care.

Detroit landlord finds home burned with unidentified body inside

When a landlord went to go check on a house, he found the house was set on fire and there was a burned-up body inside.

Detroit school district changing hiring process to solve teacher shortage

The Detroit Public Schools Community District is changing its hiring process in hopes of fixing its teacher shortage.

Ecorse police save 24 lives in past year with Narcan; this officer saved 7 herself

The Ecorse Police Department is saving lives week after week -- 24 in the past year.

Macy's data breach includes online card information

Macy's is reporting a serious data breach for online customers who shopped on the store's website between April and June of 2018.

Old Detroit firetrucks, other vehicles going up for auction in Redford

If you've ever wanted to own a fire truck or a garbage truck, your chance is coming.

Man honors brother's legacy with sausage

Pete and Paul Spanitz wanted to make the best sausage around, but when Paul died, Pete didn't let the dream die.

North American Unicycling Championship and Convention hits Metro Detroit

The North American Unicycling championship features some serious competition.

