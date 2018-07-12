Local 4 News at 5 -- July 12, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the episode above).​

Build-A-Bear's 'Pay Your Age Day' event causing chaos at Metro Detroit malls

The Build-A-Bear Workshop's "Pay Your Age Day" event has caused a lot of chaos at two Metro Detroit malls on Thursday as families lineup to take advantage of the deal.

Crash discovered in Northern Michigan believed to be plane missing since 1997

The National Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating a wreckage found Wednesday near St. Ignace, Mich., which authorities say is a missing plane from a crash in 1997.

7 staff members at Livonia COPE facility charged in alleged abuse of mental health patients

For first time on Thursday we got a look at the men accused of physically assaulting three mental health patients in Livonia.

Neighbors relieved after family agrees to move out of neighborhood

Detroit police have been called to one particular home 15 times this year. Neighbors said the 10 kids inside cause nothing but trouble.

Convicted drug dealer busted for selling drugs while in second chance program

Myles Guinn was given a coveted second chance through the ceasefire program, but it didn't help him.

Grand Prix aims to stay on Belle Isle

Every year in June, Belle Isle transforms into a Mecca of motor sports, but now the organizers of the race are preparing to make their case to keep it on the island.

Tips and trucks to head off diet hunger pangs

It's a common diet problem to lose weight but feel so hungry that you can't think about anything else.

