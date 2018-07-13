Local 4 News at 5 -- July 13, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the episode above).​

2 shot during break-in at Detroit home

Two people were shot during a break-in at a home in the 13900 block of Alma Avenue in Detroit.

Build-A-Bear issues apology after promotion chaos

Malls across the country were flooded Thursday because of a Build-A-Bear promotion, and the company CEO is apologizing to customers.

Michigan sees increase in legionnaires cases

It's a disease that can be deadly, and the number of cases is only growing. There's a new warning about legionnaires' disease and what you can do to stay safe.

President Trump and British PM May hold joint press conference

President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May held a joint press conference as part of Trump's visit to the United Kingdom.

What's Going Around?

Many people are trying to beat the heat, and some are ending up at the doctor's office.

Search on for the best auto mechanic

Local 4 is on the hunt for the best of everything in Metro Detroit, and now we're zeroing in on one of the more difficult things to find: a good mechanic.

Detroit Grand Prix team makes pitch to keep race on Belle Isle

Where will the next Grand Prix race take place? That's a question stirring a heated debate between those who believe it should stay on Belle Isle and others who think it should move.

