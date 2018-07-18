Local 4 News at 5 -- July 18, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the episode above).​

Young girl accidentally hit by car in Pontiac; child in critical condition

A young girl was hit by a car Wednesday morning in the 100 block of Warwick Drive in Pontiac.

Shootout at Detroit One Coney Island in Midtown injures 1; police seek gunman

A rejection at a nightclub led to a shooting early Wednesday morning at a Coney Island restaurant in Midtown Detroit.

Trump says Russia no longer targeting the US

President Donald Trump claimed Wednesday that Russia is no longer targeting the United States, contradicting his top intelligence official who said the opposite earlier this week.

Governor responds to Nestle water deal

It's a deal that many say it's fair to Michiganders. Nestle taking thousands of gallons of our precious Great Lakes water and selling it.

Neighbor's phone call helps save dogs from 'appalling' conditions at Detroit home

It started as a raid Tuesday night to rescue five dogs from a home near 7 Mile Road and I-75 in Detroit.

Looking back at Detroit bankruptcy 5 years later

Five years ago, Gov. Rick Snyder put pen to paper and sent the city of Detroit into the largest municipal bankruptcy in history.

Marriott joins list of companies ditching plastic straws

You can now add Marriott to the growing list of companies planning to ditch plastic straws.

Experts make breakthrough in battle against Alzheimer's

Researchers have discovered something about how Alzheimer's disease forms, which could potentially lead to new treatments.

