Local 4 News at 5 -- July 19, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the episode above).​

Toddler walking down sidewalk in Pontiac hit by neighbor backing out of driveway

A 20-month-old toddler was gravely injured Wednesday in Pontiac when she walked down the sidewalk and got hit by a neighbor backing out of their driveway.

Man killed in fire at the Leland apartments in Downtown Detroit

A 53-year-old man died Thursday morning in a fire at the Leland apartments in Downtown Detroit.

Teen charged in mother's murder at Sterling Heights apartment

A 19-year-old man has been charged with murdering his mother at an apartment in Sterling Heights, according to family members.

Man waits months for tree to be cleared after storm

One man has been waiting for months after a storm forced a tree onto his power line, and it's been down on his property ever since.

Vacant Detroit school to be transformed into affordable senior apartments

Developers have big plans for a Vacant Detroit school, and it's going to have a major impact on the community.

Democratic candidates for Michigan governor debate tonight: 5 things to watch

WDIV-Local 4 and the Michigan Democratic Party will host “Decision 2018: Democratic Gubernatorial Debate” with three Democratic candidates for Michigan Governor at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 19.

Best places to park for Ann Arbor Art Fair

With so many people heading to Ann Arbor this weekend, parking will be at a premium.

New study explains right kind of attention for children

Most people know being a "helicopter parent" is bad, but experts said the right kind of attention at the right time can make all the difference.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.