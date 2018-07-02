Local 4 News at 5 -- July 2, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the episode above).​

Taylor couple charged in great-grandson's drug overdose death bound over for trial

A case involving the tragic drug overdose death of a 10-month boy in Taylor is moving forward after the boy's great-grandparents were bound over for trial Monday.

Sterling Heights police: Missing kayaker's body found in Clinton River

A witness reported a kayaker falling into the Clinton River and not resurfacing Saturday night. The scene was described similarly by two others, leading to a search of the Clinton River by authorities.

Legionnaires' disease confirmed in two contractors working at Wayne State University

Two contractors working for Wayne State University have been diagnosed with Legionnaire's disease, according to a letter set out by officials at the university.

Sears at Oakland Mall will close as company shutters stores nationwide

Sears Holdings Corporation announced Monday the closure of one Kmart store and nine Sears stores nationwide including the one at Oakland Mall in Troy.

