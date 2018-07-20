Local 4 News at 5 -- July 20, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the episode above).​

Dearborn man captured trying to escape Syrian area held by ISIS

A 28-year-old Dearborn man was captured trying to escape one of the last areas in Syria held by ISIS, officials said.

Death toll rises after storm sinks Missouri duck boat

An amphibious tour boat carrying 31 people sank in a furious squall on a southwestern Missouri lake Thursday evening, leaving 17 people dead, including children, officials said.

Fatal shooting of 26-year-old man leaves puzzling crime scene, Oakland County deputies say

Oakland County detectives spent Friday investigating a homicide in Pontiac. A 26-year-old man was shot several times and killed early in the morning at the Newman Court Apartments. Police said the crime scene was confusing, and residents are getting fed up.

Undercover officers discover women selling sex at 3 Oakland County massage establishments

Police in Waterford Township raided three illegal massage establishments where undercover officers discovered women offering sex for money, according to authorities.

Family desperate for answers in murder of Jalen Wood

Jalen Wood was shot and killed Feb. 7 on Detroit's west side, and his family came together in hopes of generating new leads in the case.

Top 4 things to know for Ann Arbor Art Fair

Rain won't stop folks from flocking to Ann Arbor for the art fair. Before you go, you should know these four things.

What's Going Around?

Two illnesses are hitting hard a doctor's offices this week. One's getting children sick and the other affects people of all ages.

