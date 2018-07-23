Local 4 News at 5 -- July 23, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the episode above).​

North American International Auto Show in Detroit moves to June starting in 2020

Starting in the year 2020, the annual North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit will be held in June.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Scattered showers to start your work week

Mostly cloudy skies this morning with temps in the low to mid 60s, although a few of our suburbs may quickly dip into the upper 50s as you head out the door.

Mother who gave birth on jailhouse floor files lawsuit against Macomb County

There are new developments in a bombshell report uncovered by the Local 4 Defenders about a mother who gave birth inside a filthy jail cell.

Michigan State Police to crackdown on move over law

State police are launching a major crackdown on drivers who don't move over for emergency vehicles on the roadway.

Inspector said he warned duck boat company about problem

Steven Paul could see the duck boat's danger almost immediately. It was August 2017, less than a year before 17 people would die from the capsizing of the Ride the Ducks Branson amphibious vessel.

Doctors push for increased liver cancer screening

A recent report found more Americans are dying from liver cancer. That has some doctors pushing for increased screening to identify those at higher risk.

Feast day honors blessed Solanus

In Detroit, Catholics are preparing all week for a very special day.

