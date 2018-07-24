Local 4 News at 5 -- July 24, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the episode above).​

Detroit restaurant closed due to kitchen conditions

A popular chain restaurant on Detroit's east side is closed after a video surfaced on social media about the conditions in the kitchen.

Michigan State interim President Engler testifies before US Senate on Nassar scandal

John Engler is before a U.S. Senate panel as the investigation into former Michigan State University physician Larry Nassar's sex abuse scandal continues.

Neighbors claim victory after zoning board denies Corktown restuarant plan

Folks living along Bagley Street in Corktown are claiming victory thanks to the Detroit Zoning Board.

Reward offered in search for 'heartless' arsonists who set fire to Detroit apartments

Many residents in the 62-unit Viceroy Apartments on Heritage Place were able to escape the fire on their own Tuesday morning.

What foods are actually healthy for your heart?

It's not just fish and red wine. Dr. Frank McGeorge takes a look at some heart healthy foods many people are overlooking.

Smart home devices being used as tools for domestic abuse

Smart home technology can be a great addition to your house, providing security, controlling thermostats and lights. But the Local 4 Defenders have learned it can also be misused to stalk and harass domestic abuse survivors.

