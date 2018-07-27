Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- July 27, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the episode above).​

NTSB releases preliminary report on Detroit plane crash

A new report on the fatal plane crash finds the tower was aware the pilot had problems with his landing gear, but didn't know the plane was low on fuel.

2 Southwestern Michigan communities told to stop using PFAS contaminated water

The residents of two southwestern Michigan communities have been told to stop using their water for drinking or cooking after the discovery of high amounts of industrial chemicals.

Health inspectors visit Detroit restaurant after viral video emerges

Earlier this week, a video showing the conditions inside an Detroit Popeye's restaurant was shared thousands of times on Facebook and the restaurant temporarily closed because of it.

Michigan DNR interested in keeping Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle, but with changes

Ron Olson, chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division, said in a news release that several factors went into the department’s decision to consider keeping the race on Belle Isle.

Michigan woman in wheelchair denied Uber ride to work

A 27-year-old woman who uses a wheelchair was denied a ride to work Monday by an Uber driver.

