Local 4 News at 5 -- July 3, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the episode above).​

Family files lawsuit against Detroit schools after teacher slams door on child, severing his finger

A lawsuit against the Detroit Public Schools Community District claims the tip of a 7-year-old boy's finger was severed when his teacher slammed a door on him.

Young father found fatally shot outside home on University Place in Detroit

A 26-year-old man was shot Tuesday morning in the 6300 block of University Place in Detroit.

Plymouth man charged with murder in deadly Detroit barbershop shooting

A 29-year-old Plymouth man is accused of gunning down his coworker at a barbershop in Detroit.

Vehicle smashes into Royal Grill in Detroit, drives away

A vehicle crashed into, and drove away from, a Detroit restaurant Tuesday morning.

$2,500 reward offered for information about death of 18-year-old Detroit man

Jalen Hogue was found killed May 28 in the 15700 block of Mansfield Street between Midland and Pilgrim streets in Detroit.

Help Me Hank: Avoiding vacation scams

Hank offers tips for avoiding scams when booking a place to stay.

