Local 4 News at 5 -- July 30, 2018

Inspection report revealed after Detroit Popeyes shut down due to terrible conditions in kitchen

A popular chain restaurant on Detroit's east side is closed after a video surfaced on social media about the terrible conditions in the kitchen.

1 dead, 1 critically injured in early morning shooting on Detroit's east side

One man is dead and another man is in critical condition after an early morning shooting on Detroit's east side Monday.

Historic Anchor Bar in Downtown Detroit sold to new owners

The historic Anchor Bar in Downtown Detroit will soon be under new ownership.

$2,500 reward offered for info in 2017 murder of Detroit artists on I-94

It's been a year since two up-and-coming Detroit artists were killed on I-94 when their car was hit with nearly 30 bullets.

Is it possible to reverse the effects of aging?

Researchers said they've found a way to smooth out wrinkles and regrow lost hair. But so far, it only works in mice.

Waterslide at Detroit’s Belle Isle park to be demolished

An old waterslide at Detroit’s Belle Isle will be taken down. Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources manages the island park and says crews are expected Monday to start tearing apart the slide which opened in 1996. Demolition is expected to take a week.

Self defense expert says women make 4 mistakes in terms of personal safety

A self defense expert said there are four mistakes that women make when it comes to their personal safety.

