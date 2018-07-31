Local 4 News at 5 -- July 31, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the episode above).​

Macomb County man charged with stabbing girlfriend, drug possession

A Macomb County man is facing felony charges for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend at their Washington Township residence last weekend.

Preliminary exam set for Plymouth man accused of killing co-worker in Detroit barbershop

A 29-year-old Plymouth man accused of shooting and killing his coworker at a barbershop in Detroit is set to face a judge Tuesday.

Man injured in bike accident seeks out 'guardian angel' who helped him

Bob Hennessey was riding his bike on a path in Northville over the weekend when he crashed and hit his head.

Police: Detroit woman shot 3 times while sitting on couch inside her home

The Detroit Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one woman in the hospital after being shot three times.

Police warn of gas station credit card scam in Oak Park

A credit card scam at local gas stations is keeping police busy. Oak Park police said its been hammered with gas station fraud over the past month. They estimate at least 20 arrests of people using stolen credit cards to fill up other drivers tanks.

Electric scooter sharing hits Detroit

Electric scooter sharing is coming to Detroit. Jason Colthorp has the story.

Critical conversation to have with children before college

In the excitement of preparing children to head to college, some families are forgetting to make an important handoff.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.