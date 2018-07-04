Local 4 News at 5 -- July 4, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the episode above).​

MSP: Man who nearly drowned rescued from water at Camp Dearborn in Milford

A 55-year-old man was rescued Wednesday after nearly drowning at Camp Dearborn in Milford, police said.

Detroit residents led to believe they could win a free home, but it's a scam

Hundreds gathered Wednesday morning for event in Downtown Detroit in hopes of winning a free home, but many were misinformed on what the event was really about.

Center Line shooting leaves 2 injured near Van Dyke and Theisen; investigation ongoing

Police responded to a shooting Wednesday morning in Center Line where they say two people were shot and received non-life-threatening injuries.

Good Health: Coffee helps solve problem during ear, nose and throat surgeries

Researchers have come up with a noninvasive way to track how a person's head moves during surgery, using coffee.

Local 4's Larry Spruill "crashes" holiday BBQs after searching for a holiday meal

Larry Spruill is the new guy at Local 4 and the new guy usually works on the holidays, so he put out a call on Facebook for someone to save him a plate and spend his day getting his fill.

