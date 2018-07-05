Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- July 5, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the episode above).​

24-year-old shot, killed in early morning altercation in Mount Clemens

A fatal shooting was reported early Thursday morning in Mount Clemens.

Gordie Howe International Bridge will be longest cable-stayed bridge in North America

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WBDA) provided an update Thursday morning on the construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Melvindale grocery store deemed total loss after fire rips through building

A fire that started Wednesday night at a grocery store in Melvindale and continued burning through Thursday morning destroyed the building.

Family of slain Detroit bar owner team up with Crime Stoppers to find killer

The family of a Detroit bar owner who was killed by a robber are still seeking answers.

Good Health: Reel Recovery helps men fighting cancer

Reel Recovery is a program that allows men battling cancer to fly fish for free to take their minds off their worries for a while.

Help Me Hank: Boating safety

Hank Winchester has tips for staying safe while boating this summer.

