Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- July 6, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5.

Serious rollover crash closes Telegraph Road in Monroe County

A serious rollover crash prompted the closure of Telegraph Road in Monroe County on Friday afternoon.

Historic Boblo Island boat, S.S. Ste Claire, destroyed by fire along Detroit River

One of the old, historic boats from Boblo Island caught fire Friday afternoon at Detroit's Riverside Marina.

Detroit Public School Community District's board member demands answers after video shows student being shoved to the ground

A camera captured the moment an assistant principal at a Detroit high school slammed a 14-year-old boy on the ground last October before a resource officer allegedly broke the boy's jaw.

Bones found at site of dog abuse case in Southwest Detroit

The investigation into an animal abuse case on Detroit's south west side took a disturbing turn after piles of bones were discovered at the scene.

Man injured riding on Silver Lake Sand Dunes sues Michigan jeep rental company for $7.5M

A man who suffered serious injuries while driving in a rented Jeep on the Silver Lake Sand Dunes in Michigan is suing the Jeep rental company for millions.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.