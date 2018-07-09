Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- July 9, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the episode above).​

14-year-old fatally shot early Monday morning at home in Pontiac

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Pontiac that occurred early Monday morning.

Thai cave rescue suspended for the day after four more boys freed

The second day of rescue operations at the cave site in northern Thailand has ended after four more boys were brought out of the flooded cave system Monday.

Pontiac church leaders hopeful problem is fixed after battle with roofing company

After a Metro Detroit roofer allegedly left a Pontiac church a mess, Hank Winchester stepped in to get answers.

Thieves steal safe with GPS tracker, flee Sterling Heights police before ditching truck in Detroit

Thieves who broke into a Sterling Heights pharmacy Sunday morning led police on a pursuit before ditching their stolen getaway truck in Detroit.

Dogs power-washed at Warren car wash: Man faces animal cruelty charges

A Detroit man accused of using a power washer to clean two dogs now faces charges.

Pontiac basketball team honored for winning medal at National Special Olympic Games

The Kennedy Panthers nabbed a silver medal at the National Special Olympic Games.

Good Health: Living close to nature

Living close to nature can be good for your health.

Human trafficking awareness: Educating teachers, parents, students, police

Linsey Ruth uses sewing as a release, and teaches other victims of human trafficking to do the same.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.