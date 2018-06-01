Local 4 News at 5 -- June 1, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the episode above).​

Man charged in fatal assault of girlfriend found dead in MGM Grand Detroit hotel room

A 33-year-old St. Clair Shores man has been charged in connection with the death of his girlfriend, whose body was found in a hotel room at MGM Grand Detroit.

Fire rips through clubhouse at Western Golf and Country Club in Redford Township

Fire severely damaged the clubhouse Friday morning at Western Golf and Country Club in Redford Township.

2 women sentenced for murder of O'Reilly Auto Parts store manager in Detroit

Two women responsible for the fatal shooting of an auto parts store manager in Detroit during an armed robbery will spend decades behind bars.

CannaCon comes to Cobo Center in Detroit

The push to legalize recreational marijuana in Michigan has a critical deadline looming.

Residents wear orange for gun violence awareness

A huge crowd of people came together Friday to push for new ways to end gun violence.

What's Going Around?

It's no surprise, but the hot weather is sending many people to the doctor this week. But something contagious is catching others off guard.

