Local 4 News at 5 -- June 11, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the episode above).​

Michigan Central Station could become 'beautiful gem' for Detroit once again

When Detroit was second only to New York City in the 1920s, the train station was the true city hub. The likes of Bab Ruth would ride into the station for baseball games.

Detroit Pistons hire ex-Raptors head coach Dwane Casey

The Detroit Pistons have a new head coach, despite the fact the team doesn't have a general manager or team president.

How the Trump-Kim summit is playing in North Korea

North Koreans woke up to news on Monday that their leader Kim Jong Un had arrived in Singapore for a landmark summit with US President Donald Trump.

Tall grass turns into traffic hazard on Detroit's east side

It's gone from being a nuisance to being downright dangerous. Overgrown grass is turning a Detroit intersection into a hazard for anyone who has to cross.

Congress skeptical of Trump's G7 strategy

Just hours ahead of a historic summit in Singapore, lawmakers back in Washington are openly questioning President Donald Trump's latest global strategy with some bemoaning that the White House is alienating American allies while simultaneously stretching the bounds of cooperation with long-held enemies.

New K-9 deputies sworn in at Macomb County Sheriff's Office

The Macomb County Sheriff's Department welcomed three new members of the force today: the K-9 kind.

Nordic diet generates buzz

There's another trendy regional diet that's generating a l ot of buzz. Kimberly Gill takes a closer look at the Nordic diet.

How to keep children from being overscheduled

School is letting out, and that can mean a big change in routine for families, and while we want our children to get the most out of their summer with sports, camps and other activities, the break from class can also be a good opportunity to slow down a child's schedule.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.