Local 4 News at 5 -- June 12, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the episode above).​

Ann Arbor man found dead in basement of home; homicide investigation underway

The death of a 76-year-old man is being investigated as a homicide in Ann Arbor.

Wixom police: Man wanted in deadly hit-and-run of teen bicyclist may be headed for Mexico

Wixom police believe a 21-year-old man wanted in connection to the deadly hit-and-run of a teen who was riding his bike Monday may be headed for Mexico.

Trump says Kim 'trusts me, and I trust him'

President Donald Trump said he trusts Kim Jong Un and that he has received the same trust in return following a historic sit-down with the North Korean leader.

GM pushes away from Lyft, aims to double down on electronic vehicles

General Motors is pushing away from ride sharing company Lyft and doubling down on electronic vehicles.

Detroit store owners irate over break-ins

The siege on liquor stores in Detroit is far from over, as new security camera video shows a group smashing into a store.

Companies drop certain letters from logos

Some companies are dropping certain letters from their logos with the goal of highlighting what's missing.

Goodfellows surprise Teacher of the Year in Southwest Detroit

A Detroit teacher got a special surprise Tuesday as cameras and administrators barged into her classroom in Southwest Detroit.

