Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- June 13, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the episode above).​

Detroit woman rushes children to hospital after shooting ambush on east side

Two gunmen dressed in all black executed what sources said was an ambush Wednesday morning near Sanford Avenue and Conner Street on Detroit's east side.

Man with shotgun, 'lookout,' cash thief wanted in Detroit liquor store robbery

Detroit police said they are searching for three men in connection with an armed robbery at a liquor store on Detroit's northwest side.

Tigers lose Miguel Cabrera for rest of season

The Detroit Tigers will have to play out the rest of the season without Miguel Cabrera after the slugger ruptured his left biceps tendon Tuesday night.

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick asks president for pardon in blog post

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick wrote that he is praying for a pardon from the president of the United States in a blog post on the "Free Kwame Project" website.

New law could legalize online gambling in Michigan

A new law winding its way through Lansing is paving the way for Michigan residents to gamble without having to leave their homes.

Metro Detroiters create program to reuse pacemakers for people in need

Implanted medical devices, especially pacemakers, have changed and saved lives, but they've generally been considered single-use machines. Now, that concept is changing.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.