Local 4 News at 5 -- June 14, 2018

Veteran construction worker killed on I-75 in Detroit when suspected drunken driver crashes

Employees at C.A. Hull Contractors in Walled Lake are heartbroken after one of their own was killed while working Thursday morning on I-75 in Detroit.

Man accused of killing 14-year-old boy riding bicycle in Wixom arraigned

The man accused of killing a 14-year-old boy riding a bicycle in Wixom returned to court Thursday for his arraignment.

Dangerous dogs take over Highland Park neighborhood

The dogs have taken over a Highland Park neighborhood, and people living nearby are terrified.

Detroit police search for gunman who fatally shot 24-year-old Uber driver

Detroit police are searching for a gunman who fatally shot a 24-year-old Uber driver in February on the city's west side.

Heart of Detroit: Walnut Lake School

A school in Metro Detroit is taking a much more personalized approach when it comes to helping young students with developmental challenges.

Superior Fish to close in Royal Oak

After 75 years in business, Superior Fish in Royal Oak is closing up shop, and Local 4's Steve Garagiola took one last trip down memory lane.

USPBL player gets life-changing call

A pitcher from the West Branch has been tearing it up at Jimmy Johns Field in Utica playing in the United Shore League, and it didn't take long for others to notice.

