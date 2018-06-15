Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- June 15, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the episode above).​

Man robs 12-year-old boy at gunpoint in Detroit

A man was arrested in Detroit for allegedly stealing a 12-year-old boy's phone at gunpoint.

Pence visiting Michigan for Schuette fundraiser, tax event

Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Michigan to raise money for Bill Schuette's gubernatorial campaign and to highlight the effect of federal tax cuts on businesses and workers.

Taylor's Kennedy High School closes for good

The last classes ever at Kennedy High School were hold Friday.

First responders honored for saving Utica stabbing victim

First responders were honored Friday for saving a man who was stabbed with a hunting knife in April.

Good health: What's going around

See what illnesses are common this week in your area.

