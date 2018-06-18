Local 4 News at 5 -- June 18, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the episode above).​

Mount Clemens mother arrested after leaving 3 kids in hot car in Meijer parking lot

A 37-year-old Mount Clemens mother was arrested Sunday morning after leaving three children in her hot car at a Meijer parking lot in Clinton Township.

Inkster woman sentenced for shooting 16-year-old son during argument

A 37-year-old Inkster woman was sentenced Monday in connection with the shooting of her 16-year-old son.

Detroit firefighters rescue fawn stuck in fence

Detroit firefighters rescued a fawn that was stuck in a fence. Rod Meloni has the story.

Families enjoy beating heat at start of summer vacation

Monday is the first day of summer vacation for many children, but they had to find cool ways to have summer fun in the dangerous heat.

Deportation hearing sparks protest in Downtown Detroit

Families of Iraqi immigrants detained by ICE are demanding answers ahead of a critical court hearing.

Research suggests keeping pasta as part of diet

Many diets recommend eliminating pasta if you're trying to lose weight, but research suggests that's not necessary for most people.

How to turn marriage conflict into connection

Up to 50 percent of marriages in the United States end up in divorce court. Couples argue about all kinds of issues, but they can turn conflict into connection.

