Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- June 21, 2018

26-year-old man fatally shot inside gas station on Detroit's west side

A man was shot and killed overnight at a gas station on Detroit's west side.

Interim Michigan State President John Engler apologizes for comments about Larry Nassar victim

Interim Michigan State University President John Engler issued an apology Thursday amid outrage over comments he made about a survivor of Larry Nassar's sexual abuse.

DPSCD announces new branding

The Detroit Public Schools Community District announced a new branding campaign to signify a new phase in urban education reform for the city.

Help Me Hank confronts Dearborn roofing company ignoring Pontiac church after poor roof job

A Metro Detroit roofer is accused of leaving a Pontiac church a mess and going silent when they asked for help.

Crews clean up blighted house in Warren after owner left massive mess due to health issues

A massive mess in Warren was finally cleaned up after neighbors said it was left there for months.

Detroit officials cracking down on residents using fire hydrants for day-to-day tasks

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department is cracking down on fire hydrant use in the city.

Ferndale music studio designed for people with special needs

Music can have an effect on many people, but for recording artists at a studio in Ferndale, it's therapeutic in a very special way.

