Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- June 22, 2018

Sleeping homeowner shot by 3 intruders during break-in on Detroit's west side

A man was shot Friday by intruders who broke into his home on Detroit's west side, police said.

Michigan State Board of Trustees approves Nassar victims settlement; motion to fire Engler fails

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees voted to approve a $500 million settlement between the school and victims of former doctor Larry Nassar.

Oakland University police investigate 3 fires set in bathrooms on campus

Oakland University police are investigating a series of arson incidents after multiple fires were set inside bathrooms at buildings where classes are held on campus.

Ford offers tours inside Detroit's historic Michigan Central Station

Ford is offering a rare look inside Michigan Central Station this weekend.

Family seeks answers 10 years after man gunned down outside Detroit home

It's been a decade since a Detroit man was killed outside his home, and his family is seeking closure.

