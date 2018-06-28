Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- June 28, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the episode above).​

Multiple people shot at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland

Multiple people have been shot at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

Smash-and-grabs: More Detroit liquor stores targeted

An additional Detroit liquor stores was hit by thieves early Thursday.

Driver carjacked at gunpoint in broad daylight in Hamtramck

A driver was carjacked at gunpoint Saturday afternoon in Hamtramck.

Family seeks answers a year after pregnant mother murdered in Detroit

A year ago, a mother of four who was expecting her fifth child was murdered on Detroit's west side.

Semi driver escapes fiery wreckage after truck leaves I-275, crashes onto Schoolcraft Road

A semi truck drove off of I-275 and landed on Schoolcraft Road where it caught fire Thursday morning.

Macomb County woman shares pain of losing daughter to stray bullet at fireworks 6 years ago

A Macomb County mother spoke to Local 4 about the stray bullet that killed her daughter six years ago during a Fourth of July fireworks show in Lansing.

Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidates square off in debate

Republican candidates for Michigan governor will take the debate stage Thursday night in Detroit.

Fishing League Worldwide hits Lake St. Clair

Some of the world's top bass fishermen are in Michigan for the FLW tour.

