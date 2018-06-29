Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- June 29, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the episode above).​

Larry Nassar, former trainer charged with sex assault at elite Texas gymnastics center

Prosecutors say disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar and a former trainer have been charged with sexual abuse stemming from an investigation involving an elite gymnastics center in Texas.

Weather update: Dangerous heat grips southeast Michigan

We're looking at a very hot weekend in southeastern Michigan.

Waterford police fatally shoot domestic violence suspect who led officers on chase

Waterford Township police fatally shot an armed man Friday morning in a neighborhood in the area of Barkman Drive and Clintonville Road.

Reward offered for dog with 200 puncture wounds found by Dearborn police

The Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit is offering a $1,000 reward for information about a dog found with 200 puncture wounds.

Dogs found in horrifying conditions in abandoned Southwest Detroit house

Four to six dogs were found in horrifying conditions inside an abandoned Southwest Detroit house.

Thief caught on camera breaking into Taylor Captain Nemo's sub shop

Security cameras were rolling when a man broke into a Taylor Captain Nemo's and went right for the cash register.

Recent Novi home invasions strikingly similar to Northville break-ins

Two home invasions in Novi are strikingly similar to other break-ins in Northville.

