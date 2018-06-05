Local 4 News at 5 -- June 5, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the episode above).
Former MSU president Lou Anna Simon testifying on Nassar to U.S. Senate Tuesday
Former president of Michigan State University, Lou Anna Simon, is expected to testify before a U.S. Senate subcommittee at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Washington on the Larry Nassar case.
Detroit Coney Island restaurant employee due in court for customer's shooting
The employee at a Coney Island restaurant accused of shooting a customer is due in court Tuesday for several charges.
Royal Oak man killed after driving car into medical office on Woodward near 12 Mile Road
A 58-year-old man from Royal Oak was killed Tuesday morning when his vehicle struck a medical office building in Berkley.
Mother desperate to find missing 31-year-old son
A Metro Detroit mother is desperate for help from the community to find her 31-year-old son, James Miller, who disappeared last month.
Help Me Hank investigates woman performing illegal procedures at home
A Help Me Hank hidden camera investigation exposes a woman performing illegal medical procedures at her home.
River walkers stride into new season
The Detroit riverwalk is truly a gem, and every summer a fun group of people takes advantage of every single bit of it.
Experts reveal new vaccine that helps reduce risk of shingles
Shingles are a painful rash that can develop in people who have had chickenpox in the past. But there's a new vaccine that experts say can help reduce the risk.
