Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- June 6, 2018

Former Michigan State football players sentenced in sexual assault case

Former Michigan State University football players Donnie Corley Jr., Demetric Vance and Josh King were sentenced Wednesday in a sexual assault case.

36-year-old man threatens to bomb Northville Township Meijer, sparking police investigation

A 36-year-old man threatened to bomb the Meijer store at Haggerty and 8 Mile roads in Northville Township, prompting a large police investigation, officials said.

Video shows thief leaving store empty-handed after attempted smash-and-grab in Detroit

Detroit investigators are wondering if another break-in Wednesday morning is connected to a string of break-ins by five men across the city.

Michigan man describes how he set his wife on fire during argument over kitty litter box

A Michigan man came clean to investigators about what happened inside his home on Grange Hall Road in Holly this past winter.

State of Michigan investigates Detroit woman's illegal dental business

A state investigation is underway after Help Me Hank exposed a Detroit woman doing unlicensed dental work from her home.

Nominate your favorites for Vote 4 the Best

Nominations are open for the 2018 Vote 4 the Best.

Pontiac doughnut shop named 4th best in nation

Avon Doughnuts in Pontiac was named the fourth best doughnut shop in the country.

