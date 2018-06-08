Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- June 8, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on on Local 4 News at 5.​

Man charged in Warren sexual assault

Police said 18-year-old Ethan Carter faces a list of charges after he was allegedly responsible for sending five schools into lockdown.

Suspicious fires cause major damage on Detroit's west side

Residents of a Westside Detroit neighborhood are wondering why someone set a string of fires Thursday night.

Farmington High-School on lockdown after magazine of bullets found in auditorium

A police K-9 unit was brought in to search the auditorium as an extra precaution, officials said. Nothing was found during a search of the building, and the lockdown was lifted.

Chef, television personality Anthony Bourdain dead at 61; death ruled suicide

Bourdain was in France working when a friend found him unresponsive in his hotel room Friday morning.

Tall grass causes traffic hazard on Detroit's west side

Dense grass has grown so tall in one neighborhood that it has blocked some drivers' views of oncoming traffic at intersections and become a traffic hazard.

Man arraigned on disturbing peace charges after Northville Township Meijer bomb threat

Denis Marku, a 36-year-old man from Clinton Township, was arraigned Friday after he threatened to bomb the Meijer store at Haggerty and 8 Mile roads in Northville Township.

Northbound I-275 closed at Ford Road in Canton Township after fatal crash

Northbound I-275 was closed at Ford Road in Canton Township for a fatal crash investigation. The freeway has since reopened.

Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital employees report string of thefts

Security and police are investigating after several items have gone missing from places employees believed were safe.

