Local 4 News at 5 -- March 1, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the full episode above).​

Winter weather advisory: 3-6 inches of snow expected in Metro Detroit

Rain already moved into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario early Thursday with heavier precipitation on the way.

Michigan Senate OKs $175M infusion into roads, bridges

The Michigan Senate has unanimously approved a $175 million infusion into the state’s roads, a 7 percent boost over existing spending.

36-year-old Huntington Woods man charged with indecent exposure at 2 Troy stores

A Huntington Woods man was charged and arraigned Tuesday in connection with two indecent exposure incidents at two different stores in Troy.

March snow storm moves through Metro Detroit

Oakland and Livingston Counties are under a Winter Storm Warning mainly for concerns of very heavy snow this afternoon and evening which could drop 5-6 inches or more, especially along and north of M-59.

Troy students make care packages for Flint

The saying goes, "Charity begins at home," and for students at Troy High School, they're doing just that.

Heart of Detroit: Bob Cindric

In this week's Heart of Detroit, Mitch Albom introduces us to Bob Cindric and the Saline Swarm of Voices.

Be prepared for Social Security theft

Identity theft happens more often that you might think.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.