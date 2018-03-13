Local 4 News at 5 -- March 13, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the full episode above).​

Kettering University cancels classes after racist graffiti found

Classes have been canceled for the day at Kettering University in Michigan as authorities investigate racist graffiti found at a residence hall.

Smash-and-grab robbery on Detroit's west side may be connected to multiple robberies

Police are trying to determine if a smash-and-grab robbery on Detroit's west side on Tuesday could be tied to several other crimes.

Carjacking suspect leads police on chase in Eastpointe

A wild and strange police chase in Eastpointe was all caught on camera. It started as a carjacking, with the suspect being doused in hot coffee.

Like pressure to get 'likes' on social media

Teenagers spend a lot of their time on Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to keep up with friends online, read comments and post photos.

City wants to turn decaying Detroit golf course into 120-acre park

There's a brand new plan in the works to revitalize an old overgrown golf course into a place everyone can enjoy.

Good health: Facts about children choking

Choking is a leading cause of injury or death among children, especially for those under the age of 4.

Father plans to binge-watch NCAA Tournament to raise money for charity

A Metro Detroit father is planning to binge-watch every game of the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament for a very special reason.

