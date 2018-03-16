Local 4 News at 5 -- March 16, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the full episode above).​

Detroit man to be arraigned on charges of fatally shooting neighbor while trying to stop dog attack

A Detroit man charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his neighbor last year while trying to stop a dog mauling is expected to be arraigned Friday.

NCAA Tournament begins at Little Caesars Arena

The first round of the NCAA Tournament hit Detroit at Little Caesars Arena on Friday.

Alternate routes available for I-94 weekend closure in Detroit

Both directions of I-94 will be closed between Connor Avenue and I-75 in Detroit this weekend for the demolition of the Gratiot Avenue and Chene Street overpasses, as long as weather permits, officials said.

FIU pedestrian bridge collapse: 6 people found dead, more than 5 cars crushed

Six people were found dead at the site of a pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida International University in Miami, an official confirmed Friday morning.

Police have staffing concerns in Highland Park

The Highland Park Police Department is struggling to keep officers on the streets, but the chief said he has a plan.

What's Going Around?

Here at home, the flu continues, but some new problems are popping up, too.

New episode of Shattered: Black Friday podcast

The newest episode of Shattered: Black Friday, our podcast about the missing Skelton brothers from Morenci, is now out.

Hidden checks could be in your mailbox

A Metro Detroit company is giving away free money, and all you have to do is check your mailbox and win.

