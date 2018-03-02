Local 4 News at 5 -- March 2, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the full episode above).​

2 people fatally shot at Central Michigan University dorm in Mount Pleasant

Two people who are not students were fatally shot Friday morning at a dorm on Central Michigan University's campus in Mount Pleasant.

Double murder suspect at large after shooting at Central Michigan campus dorm, police say

Police are still searching for a double murder suspect after two non-students were fatally shot at a dormitory on the campus of Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, school officials said.

66,000 DTE Energy customers still without power after 100K impacted by SE Michigan winter storm

DTE Energy officials said 66,000 customers are still without power due to a snow storm that hit Southeast Michigan on Thursday.

Vice President Mike Pence to discuss tax reform at event in Detroit

Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Detroit on Friday to speak about tax reform and how it will impact the state of Michigan.

Video shows man running up to truck with gun drawn, firing shots at driver in Detroit

Detroit police released surveillance video of a shooting outside a home on the city's east side.

3 seriously injured after car slams into bus stop near Wayne State University campus

Three people were seriously injured Friday when a car crashed into a bus stop near the campus of Wayne State University, police said.

What's Going Around?

The CDC said the flu is slowing down overall, but cases are still widespread in 45 states, including Michigan.

