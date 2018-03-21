Local 4 News at 5 -- March 21, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the full episode above).​

3-year-old girl grazed by bullet as grandmother removes AK-47 from home in Warren

A 3-year-old girl was injured Wednesday morning when her grandmother was removing an AK-47 that she found in a home in Warren.

Southbound I-75 closed at I-94 in Detroit as crews fix bridge hit by truck

Southbound I-75 is closed at I-94 to allow the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to remove the outside beam of the Warren Avenue bridge, which was struck by a semi truck Tuesday afternoon.

City of Detroit to buy 142 acres of former Michigan state fairgrounds for $7 million

The former Michigan state fairgrounds in Detroit are a step closer to development. The Michigan Land Bank Fast Track Authority Board of Directors approved a sale of the site to both the city of Detroit and Magic Plus, LLC.

Teen and mother have special wish granted

Wednesday is the first full day of spring, meaning summer is coming, and so is graduation season.

Family pleads for answers after 21-year-old man fatally shot on Detroit's west side

Family members continue to search for answers in the death of a 21-year-old man shot on Detroit’s west side.

How to read food labels

If you're looking to get in shape for swimwear season or just trying to be healthier, grocery shopping can be a nightmare.

