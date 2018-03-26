Local 4 News at 5 -- March 26, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the full episode above).​

Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger allegedly kicked employee

Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger allegedly kicked an employee Monday morning at the clerk's office sparking a second criminal investigation opened against her on the same day.

Man found with fatal gunshot wound to head in torched vacant house on Detroit's east side

A man was found fatally shot Monday morning in a burned up vacant home on Detroit’s east side.

Woman injured after catching fire while on porch in Inkster

A woman was injured Monday morning after suffering burns caused by a fire on a porch in Inkster.

Police search for serial home invader in St. Clair Shores

Police in St. Clair Shores are hoping the public might be able to help track down a man who has been breaking into homes in the middle of the day.

California woman desperate for answers after Detroit property tax mix-up

A California woman is desperate for answers after a Detroit property tax mix-up.

Teacher on life support after being hit by minivan outside of school

A teacher in Mt. Clemens is on life support after she was hit by a minivan while helping during morning arrival at a school.

