Local 4 News at 5 -- March 27, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the full episode above).​

Nassar's former boss at MSU arraigned on criminal sexual conduct, neglect charges

William Strampel will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon on several charges including 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct.

2 young kids found alone in Detroit motel after shooting; police want parents to come forward

Detroit police believe they know who the parents of two young children who were found alone Tuesday morning at Cranbrook Motel on the Lodge Freeway service drive near 8 Mile Road.

3 houses in Grosse Pointe damaged by fire

Detroit firefighters were called to Grosse Pointe to help battle the fire affecting multiple homes Monday night in the 500 block of Washington Road, officials said.

Pontiac apartment building fire displaces 20 people; 4 rescued

An apartment building fire Tuesday morning has left 20 people displaced in Pontiac.

Howell's Main Street wins national award

If you want to check out one of the best Main Streets in the country, you don't have to go very far.

Good Health: Lower back pain

Low back pain is the leading cause of disability worldwide, affecting an estimated 540 million people at any one time.

Dog rehab project in Detroit

They take in the abandoned, often abused and neglected dogs in Detroit and give them a second chance.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.