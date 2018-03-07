Local 4 News at 5 -- March 7, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the full episode above).​

Group of men suspected of smashing their way into 3 Detroit businesses

Many Detroit residents depend on People Pharmacy on Schaeffer Highway, but the store is recovering from a smash-and-grab.

Man sentenced to probation for accessory to fatal shooting of Detroit auto parts store manager

The man charged with accessory in connection with the fatal shooting of an auto parts store manager in Detroit was sentenced Wednesday to probation.

Wayne County jail site update: County reaches deal with Gilbert to build criminal justice center

Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans announced Wednesday a tentative agreement with billionaire Dan Gilbert's Rock Ventures to build a new $533 million criminal justice center near Detroit's Midtown neighborhood.

Neighbors sentenced in Warren teen's deadly heroin overdose

A man and woman were sentenced Wednesday morning for delivering a deadly dose of heroin to their 16-year-old neighbor Sirena Lawson.

Lincoln Park man accused of threatening to kill high-ranking government officials

A convicted felon out of Lincoln Park faces federal charges after allegedly calling several government agencies and threatening to kill high ranking officials.

Preparing for allergy season

It may be snowy now, but you've probably seen signs that the spring season is near, and with it comes a new allergy season.

Stay safe on spring break vacation

In the next few weeks, many people will be off to someplace warm and sunny for spring break.

