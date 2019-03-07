Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- March 7, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the episode above):

Westbound I-94 closed near 10 Mile Road due to fatal crash involving semi truck, 4 other cars

Westbound lanes of I-94 at I-696 in St. Clair Shores were closed Thursday afternoon due to a fatal crash.

Stephen McAfee murder: Woman who helped killer dispose of body gets 1 year in prison

A woman accused of helping her friend cover up the murder of 19-year-old Stephen McAfee was sentenced Thursday to one year in prison and three years of probation.

R. Kelly accused of sex with 13-year-old in Detroit: What we know

Singer R. Kelly is now accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl at a Detroit hotel in 2001.

Trio wanted in connection to Macomb County crime spree

Police are looking for three people of interest involved in a series of crimes that started in Oakland County and then spread across Macomb County.

Detroit Mayor presents new city budget proposal

Mayor Mike Duggan laid out his vision for the city earlier this week, and on Thursday he revealed how he plans to pay for it.

