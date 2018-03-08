Local 4 News at 5 -- March 8, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the full episode above).​

Police: Teen shot by his mother at apartment in Inkster after he refused to go to school

A teen was shot Thursday morning at an apartment in Inkster and authorities have the boy's mother in custody.

2 people detained after child assaulted during home invasion in Midtown Detroit

Detroit police are investigating a home invasion and sex assault of a 5-year-old girl in the city's Midtown neighborhood.

Murder charge dismissed against man accused of dumping woman's body on Detroit's west side

Charges were dismissed Thursday against the man seen in surveillance video dragging and dumping a woman's body on Detroit's west side.

Thieves hit home being remodeled by non-profit group for Detroit veteran

A home has been broken into and the furnace was stolen twice in the last year. The home is being renovated by a group for a disabled veteran.

Detroit Fire Department receives special kits to help save pets

It's a critical tool to help save the lives of pets, and the Detroit Fire Department got hundreds of them thanks to a special donation.

How to prepare your body to spring forward for daylight saving time

On Sunday, the clocks will spring forward one hour for daylight saving time, and we will lose an hour of sleep.

