Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- March 8, 2019

Pickup truck driver speeds, weaves through traffic on I-75 in Detroit, crashes, flees on foot

An alleged carjacking suspect was arrested Friday after a wild crash on I-75 in Detroit and a brief foot chase into a residential area, according to authorities.

Devastating Monroe house fire kills 16 cats, 1 dog

A home was destroyed Friday morning in a deadly fire.

Public visitation for Red Wings legend Ted Lindsay is today

A public visitation will be held this week for Detroit Red Wings legend Ted Lindsay, who died Monday morning at age 93.

Detroit mother of boy fighting cancer receives eviction notice

A Detroit mother whose young son is fighting brain cancer has received an eviction notice.

Michigan State Police cracking down on jaywalkers in 3 cities next week

Jaywalkers beware: Michigan State Police is cracking down next week as a part of "Pedestrian Enforcement Week."

