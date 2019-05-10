Local 4 News at 5 -- May 10, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:

Mail carrier in surgery after dog attack

The incident happened at a home in the 2800 block of Clamar Drive, officials said.

Detroit building left unsecured after authorities discover marijuana grow operation after fire

Detroit fire crews were called overnight to put out the fire. That's when the building's illegal grow operation was discovered with all the evidence left behind.

U.S. Geological Survey to monitor water levels near Nestle water source

A federal agency will monitor water levels near areas where Nestle pumps out Michigan water. This information comes as the company has been considering pumping out more water to sell.

A personal look at the life of U.S. Judge Damon J. Keith of Detroit

Elliot Hall was a close friend of Keith's for about 60 years. Hall spoke with Local 4 about his relationship and life with Keith.

Missing 2-year-old boy found wearing winter coat under leaves in Southwest Detroit

The boy, identified as Aries Washington, was missing from a home in the 8400 block of Melville Street. Police were asking people to be on the lookout for a boy wandering the neighborhood alone.

Part of I-75 closing in Oakland County this weekend for bridge demolition

A portion of I-75 in Oakland County will be closed this weekend for bridge demolition.

Most of Metro Detroit under frost advisory on Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for every county in Southeast Michigan, with the exception of Wayne and Monroe counties.

