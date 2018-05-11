Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- May 11, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the episode above).​

Detroit police provide details about human skeletal remains found on city's west side

Police released information Friday about human skeletal remains found on Detroit's west side last month.

Warren police catch Family Dollar serial robber

Warren police have captured a serial robber who has been hitting Family Dollar stores.

Mother's boyfriend bound over for trial on charges of torturing, killing 4-year-old Michigan girl

Brad Fields was in court Friday where a judge determined there was enough evidence to send his case to circuit court.

Potential danger dangles over local family's home for days

High winds left a pole hovering just a few feet above a local family's house.

Security footage shows fatal shooting of 2 in Highland Park

Security footage shows a shooting that left two people dead April 22 in Highland Park.

Belleville students propose idea to create youth sports league with message

Some students from Belleville want to start a youth sports league that has a message.

